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U.S. Forest Service Employees Held Hostage at Gunpoint for 15 Hours

U.S. Forest Service 2 Employees Held at Gunpoint for 15 Hours

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Two U.S. Forest Service employees have been freed after being held at gunpoint for 15 hours in a Northern California national forest.

The horrifying incident went down Thursday at the Shasta-Trinity National Forest ... with authorities being alerted around 11 AM when a Forest Service law enforcement officer called the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and reported the two employees -- whose identities have not been released -- were zip-tied and being held inside a trailer at gunpoint, according to Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue.

Authorities say more than two dozen law enforcement officers responded to the situation, including a SWAT team, snipers, hostage negotiators, bomb experts, and more. Deputies located the trailer using drones around 1 PM in a heavily forested campground area near Gumboot Lake.

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Footage captured by the drones showed one of the suspects carrying an assault weapon and walking in and out of the trailer.

Officers began negotiating with the suspects -- Joseph Charles Henrichsen, 49, and his son, Phoenix Henrichsen, 23, -- around 4:20 PM Thursday. According to authorities, one of the suspects said in a phone call he had "live rounds ready" to use against anyone who interfered with the hostage situation. Police say the suspects had an AR-15 rifle, knives, and grenades in the trailer.

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The suspects eventually released the two Forest Service employees around 1:50 AM Friday, and surrendered themselves less than an hour later. They were taken into custody Friday and face federal charges of kidnapping government employees. They're up against life in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

The two suspects are believed to have targeted the park workers because they're government employees.

The investigation is still ongoing.

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