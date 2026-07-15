Amy Duggar Says She Spoke to Cousin Joseph's Sexual Assault Accuser

Play video content Video: Amy Duggar Reveals She Personally Spoke to Joseph Duggar's Accuser The Sarah Fraser Show

Amy Duggar isn't backing up her cousin Joseph in his sexual assault case ... instead, it sounds like she's supporting his accuser.

Amy revealed on "The Sarah Fraser Show" that she had spoken to the girl who claims Joseph molested her in 2020, when she was only 9 years old.

Joseph's cousin said she gave the girl a message of hope, telling her ... "This doesn’t have to destroy you. It really truly doesn't."

Amy also says she told Joseph's accuser to reach out if she ever "needed a safe place to talk."

Amy explained she told the girl she was strong for being so honest and vulnerable, even knowing people wouldn't believe her. She also says she encouraged the girl to go to some sort of counseling.

As you know, Joseph was arrested in March and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior involving a child under 12. He pleaded not guilty and was later released on $600K bail.

Amy said the accusations against her cousin hit her hard, because he was her "favorite." She said she hasn't seen him in 5 or 6 years, but before that she said he was "kind" and "gentle."

She said it's "heartbreaking" to learn what Joseph's being accused of, saying ... "If you think I had trust issues because of Josh, now I have, like, double the trust issues because of Joe."

Joseph's lawyer was in court yesterday for a pretrial hearing. His next court date is set for September, according to multiple outlets.