Kendra Duggar Lists Arkansas Family Home As Husband Joseph's Sex Abuse Trial Looms

Kendra Duggar is making a major real estate move as husband Joseph Duggar gears up for trial in his child molestation case ... listing the family's Arkansas home for sale amid their growing legal troubles.

The couple's home is in Siloam Springs ... it's 1,738 square feet with three bedrooms and is on the market for $407,900 ... according to real estate records. The estate sits on 1.14 acres.

The listing comes months after Joseph and Kendra discussed unloading the home during a jail phone call.

At the time, the pair weighed whether it made more sense to sell the property or keep it as a rental source of income if Joseph were to serve prison time.

As TMZ previously reported, Joseph was arrested in March after a teenager accused him of inappropriately touching her in 2020 when she was 9 years old. He has denied the allegations and continues to maintain his innocence.