Play video content Video: Joseph Duggar Denied Unsupervised Contact With His Kids

Joseph Duggar was hoping to spend time alone with his four kids while out on bond in his child molestation case ... but a judge isn't having it.

Joseph was in court Tuesday when a judge denied his motion for unsupervised contact with his kids.

The judge is allowing Joseph to have supervised visits with his children ... but getting them all to himself was a no-go.

As we reported ... Joseph was arrested in March and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor ... after a 14-year-old girl told law enforcement about several alleged incidents with Joseph she claims occurred during a family vacation in Panama City Beach, FL in 2020 when she was only 9 years old.