Kim & Kanye's Daughter North West Pulls the Plug on Her Upcoming Tour

North West has pulled the plug on two of her upcoming tour dates, days before she was scheduled to hit the stage, TMZ has learned.

North was all set to hit the stage for her first performance on August 5 with rapper Molly Santana in Dallas, Texas. But, according to Ticketmaster, the show is now canceled along with their August 17 concert in Toronto, Canada.

Not only that, but the official website promoting the artists' "Kimokawaii" tour has apparently been scrubbed from the Internet. The only good news is that their August 25 show at San Francisco's "The Midway" is still listed on the venue's site ... for now.

As you know, North is the 13-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The Kardashian clan has been super supportive of North's music career, posting Instagram photos that show them grooving to North's new album, which was released in May.