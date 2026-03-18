Josh Duggar's Brother Arrested, Faces Charges For Sexual Activity With a Minor

Joseph Duggar from "19 Kids and Counting" has been arrested and charged in Florida with lewd and lascivious behavior, involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor ... TMZ has learned.

According to a press release from the Bay County Sheriff's Office, a 14-year-old alleged victim was interviewed and made claims about several incidents involving the 31-year-old Duggar that she said occurred during a family vacation in Panama City Beach when she was 9 years old.

The Sheriff's Office says the alleged incidents took place in 2020 and the alleged victim said Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap, before later asking her to sit next to him on a couch, covering them with a blanket.

According to the police investigation, it was when they were under the blanket that Duggar "manipulated the victim's underwear and grazed her genitals" ... and allegedly rubbed his hands on her thighs.

Investigators say Duggar apologized to the girl afterwards, but her father later confronted him about the alleged incident on March 17, 2026.

Police say Duggar admitted his actions and was subsequently arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior involving molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.