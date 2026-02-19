Anna Duggar Unrecognizable 4 Years After Husband's Child Porn Conviction

Anna Duggar shared a rare video of herself Thursday, marking a return to social media 4 years after her husband, Josh Duggar, was sentenced for possessing child porn.

The "19 Kids and Counting" alum hopped onto TikTok Wednesday to promote her dog adoption business ... and showed off her new hairdo in the process.

Sitting in her car, she said, "Meet Whitaker, Beaumont, and Harrington -- 3 of our handsome little golden guys," while cuddling the puppies.

"They'll be heading to their new homes very soon!" she announced.

The English cream golden retrievers' light-colored coats matched Anna's new blonde hairstyle.

You can't blame her for ditching her signature brunette locks ... she's no doubt needed a change of pace after her husband was convicted of downloading computer images of children being sexually abused.

And in case you forgot ... Anna shares 7 kids with Josh -- Mackynzie, Michael, Meredith, Marcus, Mason, Maryella and Madyson.

