Josh Duggar's Child Porn Appeal Rejected by Supreme Court

Josh Duggar's attempt to overturn his child pornography conviction in the U.S. Supreme Court has been rejected ... the justices declined to even hear his appeal.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied Josh's attempt at an appeal on Monday, which comes after he also lost, back in October, in the U.S. Court of Appeals.

The Supreme Court did not explain the reasoning behind its decision ... though that's not necessarily uncommon.

The former "19 Kids and Counting" star was first arrested back in April 2021 and then charged with receiving and possessing child pornography ... with investigators later testifying images depicting sexual abuse on children and toddlers were downloaded to Josh's computer at a car dealership.

He was eventually found guilty on all charges.

In May 2022, Josh was sentenced to 12 and half years in prison ... but his lawyer filed an appeal, claiming Josh's rights were violated during the initial investigation.

Prior to his arrest, Josh was already a controversial figure ... after his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, acknowledged the molestation allegations from Josh's teen years which surfaced in 2015 ... sharing he had already apologized in private.

Josh -- the former Executive Director of the Family Research Council in Washington D.C. -- later addressed the scandal on social media, writing ... "Twelve years ago, as a young teenager I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret."

TLC canceled the Duggar family's popular show, which documented Jim Bob and Michelle raising their growing brood as devout independent Baptists.

Josh also admitted to cheating on his wife, Anna, who he shares 7 children with. He went on to seek treatment for a pornography addiction in 2015.

