Joseph Duggar Wants to Grill DCFS Investigators Who Spoke to Alleged Victim

Joseph Duggar is looking to grill the investigators who spoke to the alleged victim in his Florida criminal case ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Joseph and his legal team are seeking permission from the judge to question individuals from the Department of Children & Families, Child Protection Team, and any other law enforcement agency involved in the investigation.

Joseph said that reps from the agencies spoke to the alleged minor victim in the case, and he insists has the right to view the evidence against him.

As TMZ previously reported, Joseph was arrested in Arkansas in March for lewd and lascivious behavior allegedly involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor. The charges came after a 14-year-old girl called police to report incidents that she claims happened with Joseph during a family vacation in Florida in 2020. The alleged victim was only 9 at the time. Joseph was released on a $600K bond.