Joseph, Kendra Duggar Facing Child Endangerment, False Imprisonment Charges

Josh Duggar's brother Joseph is in jail for child molestation charges -- but now, he's facing additional charges for child endangerment and false imprisonment along with his wife, Kendra.

The "19 Kids and Counting" star, who was arrested Wednesday, is now facing 4 counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, as well as 4 counts of second-degree false imprisonment ... The Tontitown Police Department in Arkansas tells TMZ.

Joseph's wife Kendra is facing the same charges, and a warrant for her arrest has been issued. Local outlet KARK-TV says police arrived at the Duggar family compound in Washington County Friday with a warrant for Kendra's arrest ... but she was not home.

As we told you ... Joseph was taken to the clink Wednesday after a 14-year-old told police he molested her during a trip to Florida in 2020.

According to the state's Bay County Sheriff's Office, Joseph asked the girl to sit on his lap and sit next to him on a couch several times. During one incident, she covered them with a blanket and "manipulated the victim's underwear and grazed her genitals" ... and allegedly rubbed his hands on her thighs.

The molestation charge appears to be unrelated to his new endangerment and false imprisonment charges. He remains in jail.

Joseph's famous sister reacted to his arrest on her family's blog, saying they "strongly condemn abuse" and are shocked by the allegations.