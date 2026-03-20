Amy Duggar King Not Surprised by Cousin Joseph's Child Molestation Charge

Amy Duggar King says she is "not surprised" that her cousin, Joseph Duggar, got arrested for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl.

In a statement to People, Amy says ... "In light of the recent allegations involving my cousin, Joseph Duggar, I am sickened, heartbroken and deeply angry."

Amy continues ... "My first thoughts are with the victim, a child who deserved to be safe, protected and surrounded by people she could trust. The courage it took for her to come forward, especially after years of carrying something so heavy, cannot be overstated. That bravery deserves to be honored above all else."

She says she was "utterly shocked to hear about these allegations and Joseph’s arrest ... at the same time, I am not surprised that another alleged predator has emerged from this toxic system."