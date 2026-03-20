Jill Duggar Reacts to Brother Joseph's Child Molestation Arrest

Jill Duggar Dillard and her family are "shocked and heartbroken" over her brother Joseph's arrest for child molestation.

The family shared their reaction on their blog Thursday ... one day after Joseph was taken to the clink in Arkansas and charged with two counts of child sex abuse stemming from an incident with a female minor in 2020.

The family wrote they "strongly condemn abuse" and "support the rule of law and hope that justice will be achieved" in the case, adding ... "Our hearts go out to the innocent juvenile victim of this unspeakable crime and her family. We pray God gives her strength, comfort and hope, and that she is able to get all the help and support she needs and deserves in the days ahead."

They also shared support for Joseph's wife, Kendra, and their four children, noting they "pray that they feel loved and supported during this time as we cannot imagine the indescribable pain they feel as they process and grieve everything."

We told you all about it -- Joseph is accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old while on a vacation in Florida in 2020. Florida's Bay County Sheriff's Office claims Joseph asked the minor to sit on his lap and next to him a handful of times, and during one instance, he covered them with a blanket and "manipulated the victim's underwear and grazed her genitals."

Police say he admitted to his actions and was subsequently arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior involving molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.