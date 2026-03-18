Josh Duggar's Brother Joseph's Mugshot Released After Child Sex Abuse Arrest

"19 Kids and Counting" star Joseph Duggar -- the brother of Josh Duggar -- is looking serious in his newly released mugshot for his arrest for alleged child sex abuse.

TMZ obtained his booking photo from his arrest in Arkansas Wednesday ... he's got no expression on his face -- a stark contrast to his brother's fully smiling 2021 mugshot taken after he was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography.

But now Josh is no longer the only Duggar offspring to be booked for child-related crimes ... we told you all about it -- a 14-year-old made authorities aware of "several incidents" with Duggar that she said occurred during a family vacation in Panama City Beach, FL in 2020 when she was 9 years old, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the victim accused Duggar of repeatedly asking her to sit on his lap and sit next to him on a couch. At one point on the couch, he placed a blanket over them and allegedly "manipulated the victim's underwear and grazed her genitals" and rubbed his hand on her thighs.

The girl's father confronted Duggar about these allegations on Tuesday, and according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office, he admitted his actions and was subsequently arrested.

He is charged with lewd and lascivious behavior involving molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.