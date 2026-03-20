First Look at Joseph Duggar in Court in Child Sex Abuse Case, Jail Intake Video

"19 Kids and Counting" star Joseph Duggar -- one of Josh Duggar's brothers -- appeared in court in Arkansas for the first time since his arrest for alleged child sex abuse ... and he agreed to be extradited to Florida, the state where he allegedly sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl.

The reality TV star appeared Friday in court via Zoom and waived his right to an extradition hearing ... and now authorities in Florida have 30 days to pick Joseph up from an Arkansas jail.

As you can see, Joseph is wearing a black-and-white-striped jail jumpsuit as he faces the judge.

New footage also shows Joseph being processed for intake at the Washington County jail.

As we reported ... Joseph was arrested Wednesday in Tontitown, Arkansas and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor ... this after a now-14-year-old girl told law enforcement about several alleged incidents with Joseph that she claims occurred during a family vacation in Panama City Beach, FL in 2020 when she was 9 years old.

According to the Bay County Sheriff's Office, the alleged victim claims Joseph repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap and next to him on a couch under a blanket, where he allegedly manipulated her underwear, grazed her genitals, and rubbed her thighs.

Joseph is officially charged with lewd and lascivious behavior involving molestation of a victim less than 12 years old, and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older.