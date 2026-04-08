Kendra & Joseph Duggar Reunite in Arkansas After His Jail Release

Joseph and Kendra Duggar are reunited, and it feels so good ... so says Joseph's lawyer, Albert J. Sauline.

People spoke to the attorney ... who says the couple met up in Arkansas last week just one day after he was released by the Bay County Sheriff's Office in Florida.

Joseph flew back to Arkansas with his dad, Jim Bob Duggar, Sauline says ... where Joseph and Kendra will appear before a judge for their April 29 hearing. The two have been charged with four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment.

Remember ... the two were charged with these crimes after cops conducted a search of their home in Arkansas. This search came after Joseph was arrested for lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12-years-old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older in Florida.

The Arkansas charges are not related to the charges Joseph is facing in Florida.