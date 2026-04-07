Kendra and Joseph Duggar Email Exchanges After His Child Sex Abuse Arrest

Joseph Duggar looks like he's got a super supportive wife ... because he was emailing with Kendra Duggar after getting locked up on child molestation allegations ... and they talked religion and music.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, there's an email exchange between Joseph and Kendra, his wife of over 8 years as well as the mother of his 4 children.

Joseph was first to reach out, emailing Kendra on March 23 from an Arkansas jail, saying ... "hopefully this finds you well. love you sweetie! <3 <3 <3 love you to the moon and back."

Within hours, Kendra responded ... telling her incarcerated husband, "I got your message! I love you!! Hang in there."

Joseph replied the next day, apparently after talking with her on the phone, writing ... "great talking with you today! i always love getting to hear your voice! hope you have a wonderful grade filled day! and in psalm 54 thats the one i am praying over each of you and replacing the personal pronouns with your name! that passage has brought me great comfort! all of the psalms that have meant a lot to me are 8, 18, 54, 86, 91 119 and 139. listen to them if you get a chance. maybe in song form if needed;) love u so much! <3 <3 <3"

Kendra told responded, "It is good to talk to you! Love you!!"

Joseph continued the conversation with a "<3" and then Kendra sent him the lyrics to a Megan Woods song, "The Truth," which she says is Joseph's favorite song.

The lyrics are interesting ... "I don't belong to the lies / I belong to you."