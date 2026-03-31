Joseph Duggar Can't Be Around Kids After Child Abuse Arrest

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Joseph Duggar just went before a judge in Florida for the first time since being extradited to the Sunshine State in his child molestation case.

The "19 Kids and Counting" star -- one of Josh Duggar's brothers -- had his bond set at $600,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim, and no unsupervised contact with any minors.

As we've told you ... Duggar was arrested in Arkansas earlier this month and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor ... after a 14-year-old girl told law enforcement about several alleged incidents with Joseph she claims occurred during a family vacation in Panama City Beach, FL in 2020 when she was only 9 years old.