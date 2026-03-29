Kendra Duggar Bolts to 'Private' Location with Children, Report Says

Kendra Duggar was reportedly taken to a 'private residence' after getting released from an Arkansas detention facility following her March 20 arrest.

Kendra was released under a $1,470 bond 90 minutes after being booked, and People reports she was immediately whisked away with her children to a secluded location.

According to People, Kendra's husband Joseph Duggar called her from the Washington County Detention Facility in Arkansas. During the call, Kendra reportedly told Joseph, "They brought me to a good place to stay that's very private."

As we reported ... Kendra and Joseph were hit with 4 misdemeanor counts each of false imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child after cops searched their home earlier this month.

Joseph was arrested days before Kendra, and he remains in custody. He's facing an additional charge of lewd and lascivious behavior involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor in Florida. The cases are reportedly not related.