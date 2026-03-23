Joseph Duggar’s Wife Kendra Patted Down, Booked Into Arkansas Jail, on Video

Play video content Washington County Sheriff's Office

Joseph Duggar's wife, Kendra, was released from jail in Arkansas on Friday ... and we now have video of the reality TV star being booked into jail before her detainment.

Watch the clip ... you can see Kendra awaiting instructions while sitting on a bench inside the jail facility. She's then taken to another part of the room, where she's given a pat-down by an official who first asks her to place her hands on the wall.

After examining Kendra's teeth, officials have Kendra remove her shoes, before leading her to another room with her hands behind her back.

As we reported ... Kendra was released from the Washington County Detention Center under a $1,470 bond after being taken into custody for allegedly endangering the welfare of a minor and false imprisonment.

Joseph arrested days earlier, and he remains in custody. He's facing a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor in Florida ... and an additional 4 counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, and 4 counts of second-degree false imprisonment in Arkansas. The cases are reportedly not related.