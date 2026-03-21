Kendra Duggar Released From Jail After Endangering Welfare of a Minor Accusations

Joseph Duggar's wife Kendra has been released from jail in Arkansas after her arrest, TMZ has learned.

Kendra was released Friday, around 6:20 PM, from the Washington County Detention Center under a $1,470 bond after being taken into custody for allegedly endangering the welfare of a minor and false imprisonment.

Police went to the Duggar family compound in Washington County, Arkansas, earlier Friday with a warrant for Kendra's arrest ... but she was not there. She was later taken into custody, according to the jail's website.

As we previously reported ... Joseph was arrested Wednesday in Tontitown, Arkansas, and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor ... this after a now-14-year-old girl told law enforcement about several alleged incidents with Joseph that she claims occurred during a family vacation in Panama City Beach, FL in 2020 when she was 9 years old.

He's now facing an additional 4 counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, as well as 4 counts of second-degree false imprisonment, according to the Tontitown Police Department in Arkansas ... the same charges Kendra faces there.