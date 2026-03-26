Joseph Duggar Reportedly Confessed to Sexual Abuse on Phone to Victim's Father as Cops Listened

Joseph Duggar reportedly admitted to sexually abusing a minor back in 2020 over the phone with the victim's father and a detective ... leading to his arrest last week.

According to an affidavit obtained by People, Jane Doe told police the "19 Kids and Counting" star touched her inappropriately during a vacation to Florida, and Deputy Sheriff Darrell Norris "requested the detective and victim’s father call Joseph." They got him on the phone, and allegedly "admitted his actions, stating he touched the victim over her clothing" and also "admitted his intentions were not pure."

Joseph's alleged confession with the officer listening in reportedly came after he had already confessed to the victim's father over the phone on March 17.

As you know, he's facing 2 charges of lewd and lascivious behavior -- one for the molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and one for conduct committed by a person 18 years or older. He was arrested on March 18 and booked by the Washington County Sheriff's Office ... where he remains behind bars.

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In a shocking twist, he was charged with reported separate crimes along with his wife, Kendra Duggar, on March 20 -- they were charged with 4 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree and 4 counts of false imprisonment in the second degree following an investigation by the Tontitown Police Department.

Kendra was booked on March 20 but released the same day.

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We spoke to Joseph's cousin Amy Duggar King following their arrests ... who said her heart stands with all the kids involved, and hopes justice is served.