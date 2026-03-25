Joseph Duggar Accuser Describes How He Allegedly Groomed Her at Age 9: Report

The 14-year-old girl accusing Joseph Duggar of sexually assaulting her in Florida reportedly told Arkansas' Tontitown police investigators about "several incidents of sexual abuse" she claims occurred during a family vacation when she was just 9.

According to People, the Jane Doe told police Joseph -- who would have been 25 at the time of the alleged incident in 2020 -- began by asking her to sit on his lap numerous times and then would cradle her with his arms.

The publication reports things took a disgusting turn once the vacation was over, when Joseph allegedly asked the child to sit next to him on the couch and covered the two of them with a blanket.

According to the police affidavit, obtained by People, Joseph "pulled the victim's dress up and touched the victim's thighs." The accuser said Joseph's hand grazed her vagina outside of her underwear during these instances, which allegedly happened "several times."

As we reported ... investigators say Duggar apologized to the girl afterwards, but her father later confronted him about the allegations on March 17, 2026.