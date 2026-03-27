Joy-Anna Duggar Disturbed After Brother Joseph's Child Abuse Arrest

Joy-Anna Duggar says her brother Joseph Duggar's alleged actions are disturbing ... adding she's been a total wreck since he was arrested.

Joy-Anna posted her statement to Instagram on Thursday ... telling her followers that the allegations against her brother are "heartbreaking and deeply disturbing."

She says her heart goes out to the victim ... and she's grieved by all the pain and harm Joseph allegedly caused her.

Joy-Anna has been a total wreck since news of her brother's arrest broke ... but she wants to let fans know she has to post some pre-filmed commitments before taking a long break from social media to be with her family. She thanks everyone for their prayers.

As you know ... Joseph was arrested and faces two Florida charges of lewd and lascivious behavior -- one for the alleged molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and one for alleged conduct committed by a person 18 years or older.

The alleged victim -- who is now 14 years old -- told cops about Duggar's alleged abuse which she says took place in 2020 when she was just 9 years old, in Florida. Cops claim Joseph admitted to child sex abuse while on the phone with the alleged victim's father and police.

Days after Joseph was arrested, his wife Kendra was also arrested, in Arkansas, and charged with child endangerment and false imprisonment. The charges are not directly connected to Joseph's arrest on the Florida charges. Joseph is also facing the same Arkansas charges as Kendra.