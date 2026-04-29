Joseph Duggar Pleads Not Guilty to Child Endangerment Charge in Arkansas

Joseph Duggar has entered a not guilty plea to the charges he and his wife, Kendra, are facing in Arkansas.

Duggar's attorney entered the plea earlier this week in district court. Duggar has a court date set for August 10.

To be clear, this is in reference to the child endangerment and false imprisonment case against Joseph and Kendra Duggar, not the charges Duggar's facing connected to alleged sexual abuse of a minor in Florida. Kendra has also entered a not guilty plea.

As you know ... Arkansas prosecutors brought charges against Joseph and Kendra shortly after he was arrested in mid-March. A 14-year-old accused Duggar of several alleged incidents which she says went down on a family vacation when she was 9.

Kendra was arrested a couple days after Josh on the child endangerment charges, but authorities released her after she posted $1,470 bond.

Kendra entered her not guilty plea last week ... and a no-contact order was lifted -- allowing her to speak to the alleged victims in the case.