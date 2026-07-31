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Nicole Kidman's Rumored Boyfriend Picks Her Up From Airport in Ferrari

Nicole Kidman Airport Pickup In Rumored BF's Ferrari

By TMZ Staff
Published
Nicole Kidman And Rumored BF Michael Reinstein Take A Drive In Los Angeles
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Zoomin' Through The Streets! Launch Gallery
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Nicole Kidman's moving fast with her rumored boyfriend ... and we mean that literally ... because she's zooming through the streets in his sleek black Ferrari after an airport pickup.

The actress was spotted in in Los Angeles on Thursday ... riding shotgun after Michael Reinstein scooped her up from Hollywood Burbank Airport.

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She was flying back from New York City ... where she was on a press tour -- a solo trip.

ICYMI ... these two recently went on an Italian getaway together -- celebrating her sister Antonia's birthday and hanging with Michael.

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The two were seen at an Italian hotel ... where Nicole wore a gorgeous white gown -- looking stunning as photogs snapped their pics.

This is Nicole's first rumored romance since she filed to divorce her husband of nearly 20 years Keith Urban.

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban -- Happier Times
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Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban -- Happier Times Launch Gallery
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The two finalized the split in January.

Airport pickups could indicate something serious ... stay tuned.

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