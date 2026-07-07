Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Daughter Stuns on Dior Runway

Here's Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter strutting her stuff at Paris Fashion Week ... and it looks like she's commanding the stage.

See for yourself ... Sunday Rose looked cool and collected while wearing a striped Dior overcoat, black pants, and white pumps on Monday ... just a day before turning 18.

Her appearance is a pretty big deal for a few reasons -- one being that she whipped up a little controversy when she attended the Met Gala with her superstar mom in early May ... she was not 18 at the time and there's an adults-only attendance rule, which seems to be flexible.

Sunday Rose has been killing it at Paris Fashion Week for a couple years now -- she made her runway debut as part of Miu Miu's spring/summer 2025 show in October 2024 -- and she clearly has a flair for it.