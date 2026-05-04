Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet Arrivals: See All the Celebrity Looks

The Met Gala red carpet is officially on and the early arrivals are already going full main character.

Cara Delevingne, Bill Skarsgård, and Lauren Sánchez Bezos were some of the first to arrive. Cara stunned in a sleek black gown with a sheer, trailing back that turned the museum steps into her runway, while Skarsgård brought his signature edge to the carpet, wearing a suit with a double-breasted trench coat. Sánchez Bezos showed up in a strapless navy gown dripping with jeweled shoulder details.

Inside fashion's biggest night, stars are dressing to the dress code "Fashion Is Art" -- the theme is "Costume Art" -- celebrating the Met's "Costume Art" exhibition.

Also making major entrances: co-chair Venus Williams in a sparkling black gown with a bold silver neckpiece, and Nicole Kidman in a fiery red Chanel look with feathered drama. Anna Wintour kept it classic in teal with a feathered shawl, while Ashley Graham and La La Anthony brought serious glam with sheer textures and heavy embellishments.