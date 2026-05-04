See All The Stars At Anna Wintour's Pre-Met Gala Dinner Party!

Everybody who's anybody turned up to Anna Wintour's posh pad in Greenwich Village Sunday for the hottest house party in NYC ... the pre-Met Gala Dinner!

Zoë Kravitz flaunted her massive engagement ring -- you know, the one Harry Styles just gave her -- while Sabrina Carpenter rolled up in a lacy LBD.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams stunned in a red-hot dress with a thigh-high slit ... and that's just a fraction of the celebs who showed up.

The night before, Jeff Bezos threw a star-studded shindig of his own at his NoMad apartment in NYC.

Kris Jenner, Lisa Rinna and more celebs were snapped at the billionaire's bash Saturday night.

Lindsey Vonn wouldn't let her scary skiing accident keep her from showing up ... accessorizing with a pair of forearm crutches.