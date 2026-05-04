Lisa Ann Walter Calls Jeff Bezos 'Temu Lex Luthor' During Met Gala Protest

Lisa Ann Walter wasn't pulling any punches when throwing shade at Jeff Bezos during a protest in New York City on Monday.

The "Abbot Elementary" actress had some choice words for the "very big, very bald" billionaire while speaking at the "Labor Is Art" protest happening ... as the Met Gala kicked off uptown.

She slammed the Amazon founder for funding the event, calling it an attempt to make fashion's biggest night "all about him."

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Lisa said ... "How did an event that's supposed to celebrate creativity, artistry and fabulousness in all genders end up revolving around this Temu Lex Luthor, who profits off of pushing working people to their very brink?"

She accused the Met Gala of becoming "a vessel for one man's ego," adding ... "Now, I've been to some awkward parties, but that is next level. I mean, it's really just sad. The man thinks he can buy cool."

Meanwhile, A-listers are starting to arrive on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where Jeff and his wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, are honorary chairs and the lead sponsors.

Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour are the co-chairs this year ... and the dress code is "Fashion is Art."