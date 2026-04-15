Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez on Yacht Trip in Galápagos After NYT Backlash

Lauren Sánchez Bezos says she would have a baby tomorrow with billionaire husband Jeff Bezos ... but in the meantime, they're checking out the Galápagos Islands on their $500 million yacht.

Check out these new photos of Jeff and Lauren rocking some swimwear during a trip to the volcanic archipelago ... a pretty nice getaway after some backlash over a recent New York Times interview.

Jeff and Lauren left their $600 million flotilla -- the $500 million Kuru and its $100 million support vessel, Abeona -- and hit one of the islands ... with Jeff walking barefoot in the sand while holding some shoes.

Lauren had a pair of comfy kicks in hand too ... so it seems they were going to hike the island for some wildlife-viewing ... which is what the Galápagos is all about.

Charles Darwin worked on his theory of evolution down here back in the day ... but he didn't bring a helicopter like Jeff and Lauren. We can't all be Bezos.