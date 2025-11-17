Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jeff Bezos Will Serve as Co-Chief Executive of Project Prometheus

Jeff Bezos I'm Staking My Claim In The A.I. Industry!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Unless you've been living under a rock, you know Jeff Bezos has been involved with some of the most profitable ventures in history ... and he's looking to deepen his involvement in the A.I. world with his newest project.

The business magnate is set to serve as the co-chief executive of Project Prometheus, an A.I. startup with a cool $6.2 billion in funding -- part of which is on Bezos' dime, several sources told The New York Times.

The company's financial backing makes it one of the best-funded early-stage startups out there ... with Bezos at the helm, it's safe to assume the project wouldn't have been low on cash in the first place.

The startup will reportedly focus on developing A.I. programs for use in various tech industries, particularly automotive and aerospace.

The company's already got a stacked staff with nearly 100 employees, including several who formerly worked at Meta and OpenAI.

Project Prometheus isn't Bezos' first encounter with the A.I. industry, either, because he invested in Physical Intelligence, which applies A.I. programs to robots, last year ... and of course, Amazon has been a deep driver of A.I.

