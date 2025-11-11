Convicted Drug Dealer Freed by Donald Trump Sent Back to Prison

Donald Trump's granted clemency to a lot of people during his first and second terms in office ... and one ex-drug dealer he freed back in prison.

Jonathan Braun was handed a sentence of 27 months in prison on Monday after he violated the terms set out in his 2021 presidential pardon by committing a new set of crimes, reports the New York Post.

Braun groped his child's nanny in February ... the nanny dialed into Braun's sentencing by phone and had prosecutors read her victim impact statement, in which she wrote his actions left her with "lasting trust issues."

In March, Braun manhandled a man in a synagogue, according to prosecutors ... the same month, Braun punched a man and shoved the man's 3-year-old child to the ground during a Shabbat dinner Braun was hosting at his own house in Long Island, New York.

Prosecutors were seeking the maximum punishment of five years in prison for Braun.

Braun was part of a trafficking group who smuggled more than 220,000 pounds of marijuana from Canada into the United States, according to the Associated Press, and he pled guilty to drug-related charges in 2019. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He spent roughly a year behind bars before Trump commuted his sentence in 2021 at the end of Trump's first term.