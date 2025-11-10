Donald Trump Brings Up Idea of Giving Americans $2000 in 'Tariff Dividend'

Donald Trump's floating the idea of sharing a chunk of cash from his infamous tariffs with the American public ... with a caveat.

The president posted his idea on Truth Social Sunday, bringing up the concept of doling out "at least" $2,000 in a "dividend" taken from tariffs to many Americans ... except "high income people."

47 claims the country is in a much better place in the months since his tariffs have been imposed on imports shipped to the U.S. ... he described people opposed to his financial policies as "fools." He did not offer any details on how this dividend plan would work. He also claimed there is "almost no inflation."

Trump's idea doesn't resonate with most economists -- nor with the rest of Washington, D.C. ... U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he hadn't hashed out anything about this plan with the president on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

Still, Bessent stated POTUS' plan to give out dividends "could come in lots of forms" at some point in the future. He said the dividends could potentially show up as tax decreases, especially on tips and Social Security.

FYI ... Trump's been imposing the tariffs -- extra fees charged to importers bringing foreign goods into the U.S., the cost of which is either deducted from company profit margins, or passed on to the consumer -- on virtually every country in the world, since February.