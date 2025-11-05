AOC Claims Marjorie Taylor Greene's on a 'Revenge Tour'

Marjorie Taylor Greene's been raising eyebrows over her perceived anti-Republican behavior lately, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks she knows why.

FYI ... MTG -- the Representative from Georgia -- has been making out-of-character remarks lately, and some people have taken that as an indication she's moving to the political center.

New York Congresswoman AOC commented on Greene's new political direction during an Instagram Live session this week, claiming MTG has been eyeing a run for Senate in her home state of Georgia -- although it was allegedly shut down by President Donald Trump, reports Fox News.

Ocasio-Cortez said Greene decided to embark on a "revenge tour" in response to the presidential snub -- hence all the interesting public remarks about the government shutdown, Israel, and the Epstein Files.

MTG has made a name for herself for pushing far-right positions for years, but she's appeared to break recently with the Republican Party on big issues, including the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which she's called a "humanitarian crisis."

Still, Greene claimed she still had plenty of affection for Trump while appearing on "The View" on Tuesday.

"The government has failed all of us and it purely disgusts me," @RepMTG tells 'The View.' "The worst thing that I just can't get over is [Congress is] not working now and I put that criticism directly on the Speaker of the House." pic.twitter.com/kXZOwmui6H — The View (@TheView) November 4, 2025 @TheView