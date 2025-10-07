Stephen Miller Responds to AOC Mocking His Height

Stephen Miller's infamous for speaking his mind about various topics during his tenure as the White House Deputy Chief of Staff -- and now he's extending his attention to the subject of his height.

And all of the newfound attention to the political figure's height is thanks to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who encouraged her social media followers to mock his height in an effort to demean the Trump Administration during an Instagram Live session on Sunday, according to The Independent.

The Democratic Congresswoman from New York claimed the reason Miller "looks like he is so mad" is due to his height -- which she guessed was about 4 feet 10 inches -- and stated he's likely taking his anger about his height out on vulnerable groups.

Miller stood up to the challenge ... sitting down for a spot on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" show Monday evening to address AOC's comments after rewatching a clip of the Live session.

The longtime Trump ally claimed his adversary's brain and eyes don't work and described her as a "trainwreck" ... claiming he stands 5 feet 10 inches tall -- the average height for men in the USA is about 5 feet 9 inches, according to Healthline.

AOC took the whole thing in stride, posting on X that she was "crying" about the fact Miller had to rewatch the clip on live TV.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.