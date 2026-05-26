Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Pack On PDA In Steamy Beach Make-Out Session

Play video content Video: Jessica Alba, Danny Ramirez BACKGRID

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez are bringing the heat to Miami Beach ... packing on the PDA with a steamy make-out session in the waves.

The actors couldn't keep their hands -- and lips -- off each other on a beautiful Memorial Day ... kissing, hugging, and grabbing handfuls in the afternoon sun.

Jessica showed off the goods in a sexy swimsuit, and Danny turned his hat backwards to make their makeout sesh all the more easier. Pro move, Danny.

After Jessica got her fill of the Marvel star's lips, she was lying out on her beach chair to work on her tan.

Jessica and Danny have been going strong for almost a year now ... the first time we saw them together was last July on an international trip to Cancun ... a couple months after Jessica filed for divorce from Cash Warren.