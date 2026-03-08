Jessica Alba Still With Danny Ramirez Amid Joe Burrow Viral Dating Speculation

Jessica Alba and Joe Burrow are not dating despite social media rumors linking the two after they were spotted in Las Vegas ... TMZ has learned.

Posts circulating on X claim the actress and Bengals QB are a new couple after being seen together at 2 AM in Vegas. The chatter quickly picked up steam, especially alongside a photo of them sitting at a gaming table.

But sources with direct knowledge tell us the rumors couldn’t be less true. We're told Alba is still romantically involved with actor Danny Ramirez.

Multiple people who attended the Zero Bond Vegas opening, which is where the photo was taken, tell us Alba and Burrow were simply part of a larger group of friends hanging out. They weren't there alone and there was no PDA or behavior suggesting anything beyond friendship.

