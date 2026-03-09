Jessica Alba’s BF Danny Ramirez Shares Sweet Mexico Photos After Joe Burrow Rumors

Jessica Alba’s beau Danny Ramirez is making it clear she’s all his ... sharing sweet pics of the two in Mexico on the heels of internet rumors linking her to Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow.

Danny posted an Instagram carousel Sunday highlighting his and Jessica’s trip to Mexico City ... with the pair sitting side by side and grinning ear to ear.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He captioned the post, "Mexico mágico ❤️🇲🇽" ... and Jessica jumped into the comments with, "My ❤️❤️❤️."

The two look totally smitten in the snaps ... planting kisses on each other’s cheeks, wrapping their arms around one another, and enjoying the romantic getaway.

The couple also checked out some art around the city ... and the food they shared looked pretty incredible, too.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jessica posted some of the same photos to her own IG, writing ... "The best week in one of my favorite cities - belly full, heart fuller ❤️."

Wholesome: Bengals star QB Joe Burrow and actress Jessica Alba are reportedly dating after being spotted together at 2 AM in Las Vegas.



Burrow recently broke up with his employee and model, Olivia Ponton.



Congrats to the happy couple 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/lmPJaJbpf4 @NFL_DovKleiman

As we reported ... social media rumors swirled that Jessica and Joe Burrow might be an item after a photo showed the two sitting next to each other at a gambling table in Vegas -- but we're told they were simply part of a larger group of friends hanging out.