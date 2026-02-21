Astrologer Breaks Down Jessica Alba & Danny Ramirez's Compatibility

But Are They In It For the Right Reasons???

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez's relationship heated up quickly ... but, ya gotta wonder if they're soulmates -- and, an expert astrologer is here to find out.

Vaunted evolutionary astrologer Richard James checked Jessica and Danny's star charts -- including his Venus and her Mars -- and he kicks off by saying this relationship's intense ... sparked by a "love at first sight" beginning.

Ramirez is going to help Alba grow and change ... if she's receptive to that. James also notes Alba's chart indicates she's fiercely independent, while Ramirez needs a bit more cuddling and coddling.

Ultimately, this couple has a seal of approval from the stars themselves ... but, Richard adds ya gotta wonder about the human element as well here -- including whether this is the right time to dive into a long-term relationship given Alba's divorce, which was finalized earlier this month.

Are wedding bells in the future? Stay tuned.