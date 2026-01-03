Jessica Alba Kisses Boyfriend Danny Ramirez, Tans Butt During Beach Day

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez didn't stop with a kiss at midnight on New Year's Eve ... they're bringing the PDA into the New Year!

The actors couldn't keep their hands off each other Friday in Cabo ... leaning in for a smooch while lounging around in the afternoon sun.

Danny threw off his University of Miami tank top to reveal his brave new abs to the world.

Jessica also dressed down in a tiny two-piece bikini ... and, after she got her fill of her Marvel star beau's lips, she flipped onto her stomach to sun her buns for a bit. Danny couldn't keep his hands off while lying on her tummy, either -- caressing her hips and sides.

It's been nearly a year since Jessica filed for divorce from Cash Warren ... with sources telling us the split was completely amicable.

In July, we learned Danny was the mystery man who traveled with Jessica to Cancun ... and, the two have publicly flaunted their love multiple times in the months since.

The two took the big 21st-century step in their relationship in November ... going Instagram official with a pic from a swanky party they attended together -- big grins on both their faces.