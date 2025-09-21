Jessica Alba Holding Hands With Boyfriend Danny Ramirez

Jessica Alba and new boyfriend Danny Ramirez are getting handsy ... as in, they're holding hands on a romantic stroll through the streets.

Check out these photos of Jessica and the "Captain America" star ... they look super happy together, smiling and locking digits as they run errands.

Jessica and Danny are dressing super casual here ... she's in a white tee and jeans, sipping a green drink ... and Danny's repping his Miami Hurricanes.

The two have been going strong for a couple months now ... and we've seen them in Cancun, Los Angeles and New York City.

TMZ broke the story ... Jessica filed for divorce back in Feb from Cash Warren ... and they've both moved on.