Jessica Alba's Ex Cash Warren, 46, Holds Hands With Seanna Pereira, 20

Jessica Alba isn't the only one moving on ... her estranged husband, Cash Warren, appears to have confirmed he's seeing someone new following their split.

Check it out ... the film producer, 46, stepped out for a date night with 20-year-old actress Seanna Pereira in Beverly Hills, CA Thursday night ... where they held hands while grabbing cookies and coffee at a local shop.

A sweet date, indeed ... though it may be all the pair are able to do given their 26-year age difference!!!

This outing comes a couple weeks after Cash and Seanna first stepped out together ... when they enjoyed an evening at the Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles -- an exclusive, members-only establishment that Jessica is also known to frequent.

However, we doubt the "Honey" star is rattled by her ex's new flame, given she's moved on with her own younger paramour.

Remember, we broke the news in July, after "Top Gun: Maverick" star Danny Ramirez accompanied Jessica to Cancun, Mexico for a little getaway.

Things continued to heat up between the two when JA and DR were spotted sucking face on the streets of L.A. shortly after their trip.

The pair confirmed they were still going strong last week, too ... when they attended the Raising Cane’s after-party in NYC amid the US Open.