Jessica Alba Kisses Danny Ramirez As Relationship Heats Up

By TMZ Staff
Published
Jessica Alba & Danny Ramirez Share Loving Smooch in LA
Jessica Alba is locked in with a kiss -- literally -- to her new beau Danny Ramirez!

Check out the pics of the actress and her new flame passionately smooching each other outside his house in Los Angeles Friday. They look like a couple of teenagers freshly in love ... holding on to each other and sneaking in one more kiss before they part ways.

danny ramirez jessica alba backgrid sub 2
The pair even matched in baggy gray sweats and black tops, plus dark-colored baseball caps. How cute!

It seems Jessica was helping her man with some home decor -- in video captured of their time together, they can be seen walking across the street to the entrance of his home with a giant potted orchid plant.

072625_jessica_alba_danny_ramirez_kal
LOVE IN FULL BLOOM
Their relationship is fairly new ... TMZ broke the news just last week when we saw them in the airport headed out of Cancun -- the perfect place for a romantic getaway.

jessica alba danny ramirez backgrid sub getty swipe
We also caught them looking simply smitten -- Jessica could barely contain her smile -- on Wednesday as they pulled out of West Hollywood’s Alba restaurant.

072425_jessica_alba_danny_ramirez_kal
DON'T BE SHY, JESSICA!!!
The "Fantastic Four" actress seems to be all-in on Danny -- the first guy she's publicly dated since filing for divorce from Cash Warren back in February.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Together
Launch Gallery
The pair were married for 16 years and have 3 minor kids ... and we're told the situation is totally amicable.

They announced their split in January, with Jessica taking to Instagram to say the exes will move "forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family."

