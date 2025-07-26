Jessica Alba Kisses Danny Ramirez As Relationship Heats Up

Jessica Alba is locked in with a kiss -- literally -- to her new beau Danny Ramirez!

Check out the pics of the actress and her new flame passionately smooching each other outside his house in Los Angeles Friday. They look like a couple of teenagers freshly in love ... holding on to each other and sneaking in one more kiss before they part ways.

The pair even matched in baggy gray sweats and black tops, plus dark-colored baseball caps. How cute!

It seems Jessica was helping her man with some home decor -- in video captured of their time together, they can be seen walking across the street to the entrance of his home with a giant potted orchid plant.

Play video content BACKGRID

Their relationship is fairly new ... TMZ broke the news just last week when we saw them in the airport headed out of Cancun -- the perfect place for a romantic getaway.

We also caught them looking simply smitten -- Jessica could barely contain her smile -- on Wednesday as they pulled out of West Hollywood’s Alba restaurant.

Play video content BACKGRID

The "Fantastic Four" actress seems to be all-in on Danny -- the first guy she's publicly dated since filing for divorce from Cash Warren back in February.

The pair were married for 16 years and have 3 minor kids ... and we're told the situation is totally amicable.