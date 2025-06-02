Jessica Alba Flaunts Summer-Ready Bod in Sexy Swimwear
Jessica Alba Heats Up With Poolside Bikini Pics ✌️!
Published
Jessica Alba's been hustling in Hollywood for decades -- and at 44 years old, this bikini babe is aging like a fine wine!!!
The actress was spreadin' the peace with a variation of swimsuit shots to her Instagram -- a strapless one-piece and a floral bikini, while gesturing the peace sign to her millions ✌️.
The hot shots were accompanied with the caption, "Channeling chill - breathwork - friendship and selfcare."
Facing the camera, summer booty up ... Alba soaked up the rays while showin' off her bod on the sun shelf.
Feel the love and get in the groove with Jessica's hot poolside pics!