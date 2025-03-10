Jessica Alba Is White Hot at Paris Fashion Week

Jessica Alba is one of America's finest exports ... she's over in France for Paris Fashion Week and she's looking absolutely stunning.

The actress looked white hot at the Gabriela Hearst fashion show ... pulling up to her front-row seat with some sexy fishnets and a long, white coat.

She strutted her stuff in some black heels and accessorized with a black purse ... with just enough cleavage peeking out from under her coat to bring in some more attention.

Jessica's the textbook definition of post-breakup hotness here ... and if ya don't believe us, well, just click through the gallery and see for yourselves.

As we reported ... Jessica is going through a divorce with Cash Warren, and she was the first one to pull the plug and file.

Since the split, we've seen Jessica lounging in Cabo, Mexico and getting an inspirational tattoo. Now, she's taking her act overseas.