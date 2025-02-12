Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cash Warren Takes Sam Asghari's Lead, Moves Into Same Post-Divorce Building

Cash Warren It's Moving Day ... Same Single Men's Paradise as Brit's Ex!!!

Published
Cash Warren Moves Into New Condo
Launch Gallery
New Digs Who Dis?! Launch Gallery
The Image Direct

It's a big day for Cash Warren -- who apparently got the memo from Sam Asghari -- as he's moving into the same luxury L.A. condo building for famous suddenly single guys!

Yup, Cash is officially out of the home he shared with Jessica Alba, and is now in at a swanky high-rise building in L.A's Century City neighborhood ... making the move the week after the actress filed divorce docs.

0212-Cash-Warren-Moving-New-Condo-SUB-3
The Image Direct

Cash's Wednesday move was extra soggy as he shoved his suitcases through a rare SoCal rainy day, getting a helping hand from his new doorman.

0212-Cash-Warren-Moving-New-Condo-SUB-1
The Image Direct

He was solo and ringless, giving off major bachelor energy as he moved into the pad -- the same place Britney Spears' ex chose to heal his heart after his 2023 divorce filing.

sam asghari britney spears sub getty swipe
Getty

It's not your average bachelor pad -- rents there range from $10K to $65K a month, but it does boast killer views of the Hollywood Hills and amenities that scream "luxury living."

Ten Thousand Building In Los Angeles
Launch Gallery
The Bachelor Pad Launch Gallery
@livetenthousand

Oh, the war stories Hollywood's recently divorced dudes must swap in the building's gym!

related articles