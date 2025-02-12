Cash Warren Takes Sam Asghari's Lead, Moves Into Same Post-Divorce Building

It's a big day for Cash Warren -- who apparently got the memo from Sam Asghari -- as he's moving into the same luxury L.A. condo building for famous suddenly single guys!

Yup, Cash is officially out of the home he shared with Jessica Alba, and is now in at a swanky high-rise building in L.A's Century City neighborhood ... making the move the week after the actress filed divorce docs.

Cash's Wednesday move was extra soggy as he shoved his suitcases through a rare SoCal rainy day, getting a helping hand from his new doorman.

He was solo and ringless, giving off major bachelor energy as he moved into the pad -- the same place Britney Spears' ex chose to heal his heart after his 2023 divorce filing.

It's not your average bachelor pad -- rents there range from $10K to $65K a month, but it does boast killer views of the Hollywood Hills and amenities that scream "luxury living."