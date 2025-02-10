Jessica Alba Brings Daughters To Super Bowl LIX Amid Cash Warren Divorce

Cash Warren who?? Jessica Alba had herself a GNO with her daughters at Super Bowl LIX ... just days after filing for divorce from her hubby of 16 years.

The Honest Company founder headed to the Big Easy with her and Cash's two daughters -- Honor, 16, and Haven, 13 -- for the big game, and took fans along on her Instagram Story Sunday night.

JA dubbed it a "Girls Weekend" while posting a selfie of herself with her two teens from before the big game ... sharing another with her kiddos in their VIP suite from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans later in the evening.

They seemed to have a blast ... with the "Fantastic Four" star sharing a video of the Philadelphia Eagles' entrance on the field, and another from Kendrick Lamar's mixed-review halftime performance.

Play video content Apple Music/NFL

TMZ broke the news ... Jessica filed for divorce Friday after announcing their split in January. We're told there's no prenup, but the split is "amicable."

There's plenty of moola involved ... her Honest Company is valued at $623 million and Cash's sock and underwear company -- Pair of Thieves -- is valued at approximately $100 million.

In addition to Honor and Haven, the pair share a 7-year-old son named Hayes.