Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper & More Celebs Pack Super Bowl LIX

SUPER BOWL LIX Swift, Gaga, Cooper & More Celebs Take Over!!!

Celebrities at Super Bowl LIX
The Super Bowl isn’t just about the game -- it’s a full-on celebrity hotspot. This year was no exception, with A-listers turning the Caesars Superdome stands into a star-studded spectacle.

Tom Brady, Kevin Costner, Bradley Cooper and Pete Davidson were all in the mix -- along with U.S. President Donald Trump, fresh off his historic flight over the newly dubbed 'Gulf of America' on Air Force One.

Doechii and Lady Gaga super bowl

Lady Gaga and Doechii were all about serving looks and snapping selfies, making sure to get their Super Bowl moment on camera.

Ed Kelce Ashley Avignone Alana Haim Ross Travis Taylor Swift Este Haim Danielle Haim and Donna Kelce Super bowl
As we told you ... Taylor Swift was back in the stands for the second year in a row, cheering on her Eagles boo Travis Kelce -- rolling deep with her entourage, of course.

louis tomlinson super bowl
Louis Tomlinson also joined in on the festivities.

Jordon Hudson and Nikki Glaser
Bringing some glam to the mix, Bill Belichick’s GF Jordan Hudson stunned while striking a pose with Nikki Glaser.