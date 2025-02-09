Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper & More Celebs Pack Super Bowl LIX

The Super Bowl isn’t just about the game -- it’s a full-on celebrity hotspot. This year was no exception, with A-listers turning the Caesars Superdome stands into a star-studded spectacle.

Tom Brady, Kevin Costner, Bradley Cooper and Pete Davidson were all in the mix -- along with U.S. President Donald Trump, fresh off his historic flight over the newly dubbed 'Gulf of America' on Air Force One.

Lady Gaga and Doechii were all about serving looks and snapping selfies, making sure to get their Super Bowl moment on camera.

As we told you ... Taylor Swift was back in the stands for the second year in a row, cheering on her Eagles boo Travis Kelce -- rolling deep with her entourage, of course.

Louis Tomlinson also joined in on the festivities.