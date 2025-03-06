Chappell Roan, Gabrielle Union and More Stars Bring Fashion to Paris
Chappell Roan, Gabrielle Union and Doechii were just a few celebs who brought life to The City of Lights Thursday with their best outfits for fashion -- and, we've got all the wildest ensembles for you to check out.
The biggest stars stepped out in Paris to flaunt their fashion ... like Jaden Smith, who gave onlookers a glimpse of future dresses -- in a silver-gray ensemble with a lunch box in hand.
Check out the outfit ... Jaden's rocking the look with a messy hairdo, and he's got a serious look on his face -- no wild grin here.
Doja Cat and Dua Lipa proved their not just on top of the music game, but the fashion game as well. Doja stood out despite wearing a zebra-print -- the animal inspiration is known more for blending in -- while Dua opted against stripes and decided on an all-black number.
And, several fashion OGs -- like Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, Kate Moss and Cameron Diaz -- dissected the fashion from the side of the runway.
Among the other big names in attendance -- Bradley Cooper, Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid, Keira Knightley, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kim Cattrall, Natalie Portman, Paris Jackson and more.
Click through their pics and many more in our Paris Fashion Week gallery ... and prepare to say "ooh la la."