Chappell Roan, Gabrielle Union and More Stars Bring Fashion to Paris

Chappell Roan, Gabrielle Union and Doechii were just a few celebs who brought life to The City of Lights Thursday with their best outfits for fashion -- and, we've got all the wildest ensembles for you to check out.

The biggest stars stepped out in Paris to flaunt their fashion ... like Jaden Smith, who gave onlookers a glimpse of future dresses -- in a silver-gray ensemble with a lunch box in hand.

Check out the outfit ... Jaden's rocking the look with a messy hairdo, and he's got a serious look on his face -- no wild grin here.

Doja Cat and Dua Lipa proved their not just on top of the music game, but the fashion game as well. Doja stood out despite wearing a zebra-print -- the animal inspiration is known more for blending in -- while Dua opted against stripes and decided on an all-black number.

And, several fashion OGs -- like Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, Kate Moss and Cameron Diaz -- dissected the fashion from the side of the runway.