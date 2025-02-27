Amelia Gray's Milan Fashion Week Roundup ... 'Fit Check!

Amelia Gray Hamlin's ready to take flight during Milan Fashion Week ... showing off her wings in a long gold gown covered in feathers -- just one of her many impressive outfits.

The reality star and model's already lighting Milan aflame just three days into the weeklong event -- giving fans a peek at her nipples in the aforementioned ensemble ... which is mainly mesh outside of the gold feathers.

AGH is a star of the runway and in the street in Milan ... looking fierce out in a long leather trench coat -- left open just a bit at the chest to accentuate her cleavage while posing on the runway, showing off a ton of leg in a tiny skirt she wore out.

Amelia -- daughter of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin -- has really embraced modeling over the last few years.

Whether at huge events like Milan Fashion Week or simply posing for one of her sizzling swimsuit pics on Instagram, Amelia knows how to get her audience all worked up.